Roundup: ExxonMobil lawsuit / Southwest saga / Slow talkers 

EU windfall tax: U.S. oil major ExxonMobil is suing the European Union in a bid to force it to scrap the bloc’s new windfall tax on oil groups, arguing the EU exceeded its legal authority by imposing the levy, Reuters reports. ExxonMobil says it has invested $3 billion in the past decade in refinery projects in Europe. The projects are helping it deliver more energy products at a time when Europe struggles to reduce its imports from Russia, the company says. Read the full story.

Chaos continues: Southwest Airlines is still trying to extract itself from sustained scheduling chaos after a winter storm overwhelmed its operations days ago. The airline canceled another 2,450 flights in the U.S. early Thursday. The Dallas carrier acknowledges using inadequate and outdated operations technology that can leave flight crews out of position when adverse weather strikes. Read more.

Louisiana No. 1: A national study revealed that Louisiana is the slowest-talking state in America. Preply, a learning platform, compiled a ranking of the fastest, slowest and most talkative states. Louisiana is the slowest-talking state, averaging 4.78 syllables per second. The average speed for Americans is 5 syllables per second. Read the full story from The Daily Advertiser.