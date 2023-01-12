Roundup: ExxonMobil / IRS backlog / Air travel 

Climate change: ExxonMobil’s scientists were remarkably accurate in their predictions about global warming even as the company made public statements that contradicted its own scientists’ conclusions, according to a new study in the journal Science. The study looked at research ExxonMobil funded that didn’t just confirm what climate scientists were saying, but used more than a dozen different computer models that forecast the coming warming with precision equal to or better than government and academic scientists. Read the story.

Reduced: The Internal Revenue Service has cut its backlog of unprocessed tax returns by nearly two-thirds over the past year, according to an independent watchdog, which could shorten delays for tax refunds, The Washington Post (subscription) reports. The IRS began the 2022 tax season with a backlog of about 11.5 million individual and business returns that it had yet to process from previous years but the agency was able to reduce the backlog to about 4 million by mid-December. Read the full story.

Back to normal: U.S. air travel has returned mostly to normal, a day after a computer system that sends safety information to pilots broke down and grounded traffic from coast to coast. By early afternoon today on the East Coast, about 100 flights had been canceled and 1,700 delayed. Those figures are much lower than on Wednesday, when more than 1,300 flights were scrubbed and 11,000 delayed. Read more.