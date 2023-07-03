Roundup: ExxonMobil flares / PGA and LIV / Stamp prices 

Plant problems: A problem at ExxonMobil’s plastic plant in Baton Rouge led to unscheduled flaring at the facility early this morning that startled residents living nearby. ExxonMobil officials say the flares were not the result of an emergency situation but didn’t elaborate. WBRZ-TV has the latest.

Senate panel: Two leading figures for the PGA Tour have agreed to testify next week before a Senate panel reviewing the tour’s surprise agreement with the Saudi backers of LIV Golf. Ron Price, the PGA Tour’s chief operating officer, and board member Jimmy Dunne have agreed to appear July 11. Representatives from LIV Golf couldn’t attend because of scheduling conflicts. Read more.

Increasing, again: Stamp prices are on the rise, again—one of several changes the U.S. Postal Service is rolling out this month. Starting Sunday, the cost of the first-class “forever” stamps will jump from to 66 cents from 63. The latest price comes just months after forever stamps climbed from to 63 cents from 60 in January, following a series of similar increases in recent years. Read the full story.

