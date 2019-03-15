Roundup: ExxonMobil donations / Free clinic / Openings outnumber unemployed

Redevelopment support: ExxonMobil today announced it is donating $45,000 to the Mid-City Redevelopment Alliance. The money will go toward house repairs for four North Baton Rouge homes, which will be announced at a press conference on March 18.

Open doors: Louisiana Healthcare Connections is sponsoring a two-day free clinic for the public until 7 p.m. today and, again, tomorrow from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. at the new city-parish multiplex building off Blount Road behind the airport. The clinic and will provide dental, vision, basic health care services on a first-come, first served basis.

Now hiring: U.S. employers posted nearly 7.6 million open jobs in January, near the record-high set in November, the Labor Department said today, adding that hiring also rose and the number of people quitting their jobs picked up. The tally of available jobs nationwide now outnumbers the unemployed by roughly 1 million. Read the full story.