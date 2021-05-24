Roundup: ExxonMobil annual meeting / Hurricane insurance claims / Cellphone law 

Showdown: ExxonMobil’s annual meeting Wednesday will bring the most closely watched shareholder votes on global warming in Big Oil’s history, according to Axios. Activist investors Engine No. 1 nominated four board members who would seek to make ExxonMobil more aggressive on climate. Current ExxonMobil management opposes the slate, and the company says it’s in step with the evolving energy mix, citing growing emphasis on carbon capture, hydrogen and biofuels. Read the full story.

Complaints: The Louisiana Department of Insurance has received 1,497 complaints concerning the three hurricanes that hit the state last year and recovered more than $41 million on behalf of those consumers as of April 30, Insurance Commissioner Jim Donelon says. Hurricane Laura accounted for $37.8 million of that total. Consumers have accused insurers of delaying payment for valid claims and not paying enough to satisfy their claims About 77% of complaints relate to homeowner policies, The Center Square reports. Read the full story.

Hands-free: Louisiana drivers would have to use a hands-free device or put their cellphones on speaker mode to talk on the phone while driving or risk a fine from police, under a proposal that won House backing. Rep. Mike Huval, R-Breaux Bridge, has tried and failed for years to ban handheld cellphone use while driving. House passage Wednesday with a 77-20 vote sends the measure to the Senate for consideration. Read the full story.