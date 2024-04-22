Roundup: Extreme heat / Air traffic controllers / EV evolution

Travel protection: A California startup is providing travelers and vacationers protection against high heat and other disasters. The company sells “weather guarantees,” which are effectively insurance policies against extreme or inclement weather. Read more from Fast Company.

Get some rest: The Federal Aviation Administration on Friday announced the agency will increase the required amount of rest time for air traffic controllers in response to concerns over fatigue amid a staffing shortage. The changes would require controllers to have at least 10 hours of rest between shifts, up from nine hours, and 12 hours of rest before an overnight shift. Read more from CNBC.

The next big thing: Automakers as well as utilities and charging app operators are calculating their financial cut as EVs that allow their owners to sell power back to grids become more of a reality. Bidirectional, or vehicle-to-grid, charging lets EV owners charge at overnight off-peak rates and then sell power back to grids at a profit during peak hours. For short periods, experts say one million EVs could provide as much power as a large nuclear power plant. Read more from Reuters.