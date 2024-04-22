Roundup: Express / Ghost guns / Club4Fitness

Bankrupt: Express Inc.—once a trendsetter of casual office attire that has struggled in recent years to compete with the likes of Zara and H&M—has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection. The Ohio-based retailer says it is seeking to sell the majority of its stores and is shuttering a handful of its outlets. The brand will close all 10 of its UpWest stores as well as 95 of its Express retail stores. Read more from Associated Press.

Up to the courts: The Supreme Court agreed on Monday to take up a Biden administration appeal over the regulation of difficult-to-trace ghost guns that had been struck down by lower courts. Ghost guns, which lack serial numbers, have been turning up at crime scenes with increasing regularity. Read more from WBRZ-TV.

Suspected arson: Local fire officials said Monday that last week’s fire at the Club4Fitness on Jones Creek Road was caused by someone tampering with the sauna. Read more from WAFB-TV.