Roundup: Existing home sales / Federal minimum wage / Sports betting 

October rise: Sales of previously occupied U.S. homes ticked higher in October, marking their strongest annual pace since January even as competition for relatively few properties on the market pushed prices higher. Existing homes sales rose 0.8% last month from September to a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 6.34 million units, the National Association of Realtors said today. Read the full story.

Government contractors: Employees of federal contractors will make at least $15 per hour under a final rule that the Labor Department announced today, providing a likely wage increase for over 300,000 workers, according to administration estimates, The New York Times reports. The wage floor will affect contracts that are executed or extended beginning on Jan. 30, 2022. Read the full story.

Louisiana casinos: Eight Louisiana casinos have now started accepting bets on live-action sporting events, and seven more applications for sports wagering licenses from casinos are pending, according to the head of the state’s gambling regulatory board. Five casinos haven’t applied yet. But they have another six weeks to submit the paperwork. “All the reports I have gotten from across the state is that everything has gone out without a hitch,” says Ronnie Johns, chair of the Louisiana Gaming Control Board. Read the full story.