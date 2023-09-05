Roundup: EV chargers / United Airlines grounding / US death rates 

Fuel stations: The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development is preparing to roll out electric vehicle charging stations statewide using roughly $73 million from the federal Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act signed into law by President Joe Biden in November 2021. To disburse the funds, DOTD is developing a grant program that allows for a phased approach to the build-out and intends to solicit applications from the public in the fourth quarter of this year. See the announcement.

Back in the air: United Airlines says it has fixed the tech problem that briefly prevented its flights nationwide from taking off today and is now focusing on getting delayed passengers to their destinations. The Federal Aviation Administration says that United crews were unable to contact airline dispatchers through normal means. Read more.

Accidental overdoses: A new Stateline analysis shows that U.S. residents under 40 were relatively unscathed by COVID-19 during the pandemic but fell victim to another killer: accidental drug overdose deaths. Death rates in the age group were up by nearly one-third in 2021 over 2018, and last year were still 21% higher. Louisiana is among 37 states where accidental overdoses are the No. 1 cause of death for young people. Read the full story from Louisiana Illuminator.