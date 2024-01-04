Roundup: ESPN deal / Mortgage rates / Migration trends 

College sports: The NCAA and ESPN have reached a new eight-year media rights deal worth more than $115 million annually, as the value of sports media rights reaches new heights. The agreement carries an annual value of roughly three times the current 14-year deal, which pays about $40 million annually. Read the full story from CNBC.

Edging higher: The average long-term U.S. mortgage rate edged higher this week, ending a nine-week slide that gave prospective homebuyers some breathing room after home loan borrowing soared to the highest level in more than two decades. The average rate on a 30-year mortgage inched up to 6.62% from 6.61% last week, mortgage buyer Freddie Mac said today. A year ago, the rate averaged 6.48%. Read more.

Vermont: United Van Lines’ annual movers study found that most Americans who moved to a new state last year headed to the South and the East. In Vermont, 65% of all moves were inbound, the highest percentage of any state for the third year in a row. Read more about the study from WAFB-TV.