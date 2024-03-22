Roundup: Equipment loans / Pythagorean Theorem / Automaker layoffs

Borrowing gains: U.S. companies borrowed 4% more to finance equipment investments in February compared to a year ago. Businesses signed up for new loans, leases and lines of credit worth $7.9 billion in February, down 15% from a month ago. Read more from Reuters.

a2+b2=c2: An LSU freshman is being honored for finding a new way to prove the Pythagorean Theorem. Calcea Johnson and her highschool classmate, Ne’Kiya Jackson, proved the theorem using trigonometry. Johnson is waiting for their proof to be accepted into the Journal of the American Mathematical Society. Read more from WBRZ-TV.

Cost-cutting measures: Chrysler-owned Stellantis announced Friday it is laying off roughly 400 salaried employees in the U.S. in its engineering, technology and software units to cut costs as the automaker faces what it calls challenging market conditions. The cuts will be effective March 31. Read more from CNBC.