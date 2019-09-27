Roundup: EPA gives LSU award / No-Call lawsuit / US spending inches up 0.1%

Honors: The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency’s Gulf of Mexico Division has announced LSU’s college of the coast and environment as a second-place winner of the “Gulf Guardian” award for its EnvironMentors program. EnvironMentors encourages interest in environmental stewardship and science careers among high school participants.

Recall: After the dismissal of the “NOLA No-Call” lawsuit against the NFL was cited by attorneys for the Roman Catholic Church in a sex abuse case, New Orleans Saints fan Antonio Le Mon says he has changed his mind and is not dropping his lawsuit after all. When the Louisiana Supreme Court ruled against him, and Le Mon initially said he wouldn’t take it farther. Now he’s asked the court to reverse itself. Read the full story.

Spending: American consumers boosted their spending by a meager 0.1% in August, the smallest gain in six months, even as their incomes rose at a solid pace. Personal income increased 0.4%, up from a small gain in the previous month, the Commerce Department said this morning. A measure of inflation preferred by the Federal Reserve was flat, but excluding the volatile food and energy categories, core prices ticked up 0.1%. Read the full report.