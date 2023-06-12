Roundup: Entrepreneurship seminar / Net-zero plans questioned / Air travel

For new businesses: SCORE Baton Rouge Area, an organization of business professionals volunteering to help enterprises get off the ground, is hosting a seminar for new entrepreneurs on Tuesday, June 13, 2 p.m.-4 p.m. The free, virtual event aims to answer common questions about state regulations, funding access and how to craft solid business plans. Register here.

End results lacking: The number of fossil fuel companies setting net-zero emissions targets has risen sharply over the past year, but most fail to address key concerns, making them “largely meaningless,” according to a report from the University of Oxford. Most of the plans detail how companies will reduce emissions released during their production processes, but not how emissions that come from the use of their end products will be cut. Read the full story from Reuters.

Ticket price transparency: Lawmakers are considering rolling back an Obama-era rule that requires airlines to show the total price of a ticket upfront in advertising, while also tweaking training requirements for airline pilots and making other changes in a massive bill covering the Federal Aviation Administration. Read more about the legislation.