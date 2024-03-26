Roundup: Entrepreneurship / Manufactured goods / Krispy Kremes at McDonald’s

Latino-led businesses: Latin American immigrants are starting businesses at more than twice the rate of the U.S. population as a whole. The jump in Latino entrepreneurship has driven up the overall share of new businesses owned by immigrants, who accounted for 36% of launches last year compared with 25% in 2019, according to a new analysis of census data. Read more from The Wall Street Journal.

Orders rebound: Orders for long-lasting U.S. manufactured goods increased more than expected in February, while business spending on equipment showed tentative signs of recovery, boosting the economy’s prospects in the first quarter. The rebound in orders suggests manufacturing could be regaining its footing after struggling in the aftermath of the Federal Reserve’s hefty interest rate hikes. Read more from Reuters.

Expanded partnership: McDonald’s is expanding its partnership with Krispy Kreme to sell its donuts in all of its American restaurants by the end of 2026. The rollout will start in the second half of this year, but it will take roughly two and a half years as Krispy Kreme more than doubles its distribution to satisfy the partnership. Read more from CNBC.