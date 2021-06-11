Roundup: Entrepreneur bootcamp / Oil lease moratorium / OMV warning

Training program: The LSU Stephenson Entrepreneurship Institute will hold the 2021 Bootcamp for Entrepreneurs on Saturdays from July 24 to Aug. 28 at the Southern University Law Center. This joint initiative of SEI and the city of Baton Rouge consists of a six-week training program and follow-up consulting projects for local disadvantaged entrepreneurs. For more information and to register, visit the 2021 Bootcamp for Entrepreneurs webpage.

Ruling: After hearing arguments in a case Thursday in Lafayette in which a group of states is suing President Joe Biden’s administration over its moratorium on new oil leases, a federal judge is set to rule on a preliminary effort to lift the ban. AsThe Daily Advertiser reports, Judge Terry Doughty of the federal Western District Court of Louisiana declined to rule from the bench Thursday on a request from 13 conservative states, led by Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry, to end the Biden administration’s moratorium, saying instead he would issue a ruling “as soon as I can.” Read the full story.

Scammers: Louisiana’s Office of Motor Vehicles is warning state residents that scammers are trying to get personal information with text messages claiming that people can collect money through an internet link. It recommends that people delete messages claiming to be from the Office of Motor Vehicles and purporting to offer refunds or other money. Read the full story.