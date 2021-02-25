Roundup: Entergy under fire / COVID-19 effort / US GDP revised

ICYMI: A week after an ice storm left tens of thousands of people in Louisiana without power, the Public Service Commission pressed utility company executives about what led to the widespread outages and delayed response, WAFB-TV reports. None received as much scrutiny as Entergy President and CEO Phillip May, specifically calling him to account for the lack of communication between the utility and customers. Entergy has a month to respond to the questions and requests for information levied by the PSC. Read the full story. Read a Daily Report story about the power outages and Entergy’s response last week here.

Status update: Gov. John Bel Edwards is holding a news conference today to discuss the state’s response to the coronavirus, its vaccine efforts and the ongoing recovery from last week’s winter storms. It will begin at 2:30 p.m. and can be watched here.

Economic growth: The economy grew at a 4.1% pace in the final three months of 2020, slightly faster than first estimated, ending a year in which the overall economy, ravaged by a global pandemic, shrank more than in any year in the past seven decades. The influx of new government stimulus efforts and accelerated vaccine distribution could lift growth in the current quarter, ending in March, to 5% or even higher, economists believe. The 4.1% gain in the gross domestic product—the broadest measure of economic health—is a slight upward revision from 4% growth in the first estimate released a month ago, the Commerce Department reported this morning. Read the full story.