Roundup: Entergy / Strike/ Pointe Coupee 

Exhausted: In less than a day, Entergy Louisiana has closed its applications for customers seeking a $200 bill credit. Some two hours after opening the application portal, the company announced that it was no longer accepting applications “due to high demand.” Read more from WAFB-TV.

Walk out: Another 5,600 union members went on strike at General Motors and Chrysler-parent Stellantis on Friday, widening the impact of its work stoppage and extending it to parts-distribution centers that supply dealerships. The union spared Ford from additional walkouts, saying it was making progress in contract talks. Read more from the Wall Street Journal.

Town Hall: Pointe Coupee Parish residents have invited the three candidates vying to represent them in the upcoming Louisiana House District 18 race to a town hall convention on Monday to discuss issues of affordable housing, broadband expansion and public schools. A nonpartisan political group is hosting the meeting in an effort to develop a strategy to address the decline in population and services provided to rural parishes. Read more from Louisiana Illuminator.