Roundup: Entergy project / Voting sites / COVID vaccines

Replacing poles: Entergy Louisiana today announced plans to replace more than 100 utility poles along a 3-mile stretch of Highland Road that it says will improve reliability. The project will impact about 2,600 commercial and residential customers, Entergy officials say. Crews will start this week and continue through mid-to-late December pending weather. Some work must be performed along the roadway, meaning portions of one lane of Highland Road will be inaccessible to traffic at times.

New locations: Hurricane Ida’s destruction across southeastern Louisiana will force thousands of voters to cast their ballots at different polling locations for next month’s election, with some voting sites relegated to large tents because few area buildings were free of damage. Secretary of State Kyle Ardoin said Tuesday that elections officials are working to notify people about the dozens of voting location changes through mail, advertising and signs. Read more.

Plan for kids: The White House this morning outlined its plan to distribute doses of Pfizer and BioNTech’s COVID-19 vaccines to kids ages 5 to 11 as soon as it’s authorized by U.S. drug regulators, CNBC reports. The Food and Drug Administration and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention are expected to authorize the shots within a few weeks. Read the full story.