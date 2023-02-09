Roundup: Entergy outages / Interstate 10 bridge / Spirits surpass beer

Ascension Parish: Several thousand people are without electricity in Ascension Parish amid reports of wide-reaching outages in the area this afternoon. The problems started around noon and were largely reported in Prairieville. Entergy said more than 4,500 customers were without electricity. It wasn’t immediately clear what caused the outages. WBRZ-TV has the latest.

Lake Charles: Louisiana’s most notorious bridge, which the past two U.S. presidents have held up as a symbol of America’s aging infrastructure, is finally on the cusp of being replaced to open what has become a chokepoint on Interstate 10 in Lake Charles. U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg joined Gov. John Bel Edwards in Lake Charles today to celebrate a $150 million grant from the $1.2 trillion bipartisan infrastructure act passed in 2021. Read the full story from USA Today Network.

Market supremacy: New market data shows that spirits have surpassed beer for U.S. market-share supremacy, based on supplier revenues, a spirit industry group announced today. The rise to the top for spirit-makers was fueled in part by the resurgent cocktail culture—including the growing popularity of ready-to-drink concoctions—as well as strong growth in the tequila and American whiskey segments. Read more about the shift.