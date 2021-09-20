Roundup: Entergy lawsuit / Interest rates / Minority business development 

Class action: A class-action lawsuit filed on behalf of Entergy customers accuses the massive power provider of failing to prepare its system for a major hurricane, leaving hundreds of thousands in the dark after Hurricane Ida, WBRZ-TV reports. The suit, filed over the weekend in Orleans Parish, alleges “grossly inadequate maintenance and inspection” of Entergy’s system. Read more.

Fed pullback: The Federal Reserve is expected this week to send its clearest signal yet that it will start reigning in ultra-low interest rates later this year, a first step toward unwinding the extraordinary support it has given the economy since the pandemic struck 18 months ago. Many economists think the Fed will formally announce a pullback in November, in response to a steady recovery from the pandemic recession and an acceleration in inflation that has raised widespread concerns. This week’s Fed policy meeting could lay the groundwork for that announcement. Read the full story.

Job creation: Southern University Law Center today announced it is working to establish a Minority Business Development Agency Business Center backed by the U.S. Department of Commerce using federal funding. The program is designed to help minority-owned firms create jobs, compete in the global economy and grow their business.

