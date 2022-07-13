Roundup: Entergy COO / I-12 delays / Gulf oil spill 

Retiring: Entergy today announced that Paul Hinnenkamp, executive vice president and chief operating officer, is retiring after a nearly 40-year career in the energy industry. As part of a planned leadership succession, Peter S. Norgeot Jr., currently senior vice president of operations and development, will succeed Hinnenkamp as executive vice president and chief operating officer.

Traffic slowdown: Traffic was delayed on Interstate 12 West in Livingston Parish this morning after an 18-wheeler caught fire around 6 a.m. Louisiana State Police shut down one lane of the interstate. WAFB-TV has the latest.

Ongoing: One million gallons of oil have been collected since April 2019 from the site of the nation’s longest oil spill, in the Gulf of Mexico off Louisiana, the Coast Guard and National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration said Tuesday. The spill began when Hurricane Ivan caused an underwater mudslide in September 2004, collapsing an oil production platform 11 miles offshore. Owner Taylor Energy Co. LLC capped nine wells but said it couldn’t cap the other 16. Read the full story.