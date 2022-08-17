Roundup: Entergy CEO / Port congestion / Mortgage applications 

Retiring: Entergy Corporation announced today that Leo P. Denault, chairman and chief executive officer, will retire in 2023 following 23 years at the company and a 40-year career in the energy industry. The Entergy board of directors has elected Andrew “Drew” Marsh, executive vice president and chief financial officer, to succeed Denault as CEO, effective Nov. 1. See the announcement.

Fresh fears: Port congestion continues to haunt global trade, spreading fresh fears among exporters and importers over whether massive amounts of cargo will be delivered on time for the year-end shopping season, The Wall Street Journal reports. Further delays to move cargo could mean shipments don’t arrive by Christmas, according to cargo brokers and shipping executives. Read the full story.

Falling demand: Mortgage rates fell slightly last week, but not enough to fuel any kind of recovery in consumer demand for home loans. Total mortgage application volume fell 2% from the previous week, according to the Mortgage Bankers Association’s seasonally adjusted index. Demand stands at the lowest level since 2000. It hit a similar low in July. Read the full story from CNBC.