Roundup: Energy transition / LSU baseball / Russia sanctions 

Clogged pipeline: The energy transition poised for takeoff in the U.S. amid record investment in wind, solar and other low-carbon technologies is facing a serious obstacle—the volume of projects has overwhelmed the nation’s antiquated systems to connect new sources of electricity to homes and businesses, The New York Times reports. So many projects are trying to squeeze through the approval process that delays can drag on for years, leaving some developers to throw up their hands and walk away. Read more.

Round Rock: The LSU baseball team is in Texas to compete in the Karbach Round Rock Classic this weekend. The Tigers will play Kansas State today, followed by Iowa on Saturday and Sam Houston State on Sunday. Here’s everything to know about this weekend’s games from The Daily Advertiser.

New round: The U.S. announced a new round of sanctions on Russian firms, banks, manufacturers and persons this morning, aiming them at entities that helped Russia evade sanctions earlier in the year-old war against Ukraine. Russia’s metals and mining sector is among those targeted in one of the U.S. Treasury Department’s “most significant sanctions actions to date,” according to the agency. Read more.