Roundup: Endymion / Old Governor’s Mansion / Campaign finance suit 

Headliners: The Krewe of Endymion will roll down the streets of New Orleans and into the Caesars Superdome on Sat., Feb. 26, 2022, with Diana Ross and Maroon 5 headlining the parade, WAFB-TV reports. The theme of the 2022 parade is “Legends of Fire and Ice.” Read more.

Shifting control: Management of the nearly century-old Louisiana Old Governor’s Mansion in downtown Baton Rouge has been transferred to Secretary of State Kyle Ardoin’s office. The governor’s Division of Administration has entered into an agreement shifting control of the mansion to the secretary of state’s office, which already runs the Old State Capitol down the street, the State Archives and seven other museum facilities. The Division of Administration previously had contracted with the Foundation for Historical Louisiana Inc. to manage the Old Governor’s Mansion, which has been rented out for weddings and other large events. Read the full story.

Jindal connections: The Giffords gun safety organization has sued the National Rifle Association and the campaigns of U.S. Sen. Josh Hawley, R-Mo., and U.S. Rep. Matt Rosendale, R-Mont., alleging the gun rights group used shell corporations to improperly aid the lawmakers in 2018. OnMessage Inc., the political firm that advised Hawley and Rosendale’s campaigns, is partially owned by Timmy Teepell. Teepell is former Louisiana Gov. Bobby Jindal’s chief political consultant and served as his chief of staff during his first term in office. Kyle Plotkin, who also served as Jindal’s chief of staff, ran Hawley’s 2018 campaign and now oversees Hawley’s Senate office. Read more about the million lawsuit from Louisiana Illuminator.