Roundup: Emergent Method / Redistricting / NOLA mask mandate

Top honors: For the third consecutive year, Consulting magazine has honored Emergent Method team members on its Rising Stars list. The annual award recognizes top consulting professionals across the globe who are under the age of 35. Ian Hennigan and Mollie Williams Landry—both managers at Emergent Method—have been selected to the 2022 list of honorees.

School board: East Baton Rouge Parish school leaders are hosting a meeting today to discuss redistricting, WAFB-TV reports. One of the biggest debates is whether to create more districts within the parish or to leave it at nine. The school board will submit a final plan after today’s meeting, with final approval set for March 17. Read more.

ICYMI: New Orleans will no longer require face coverings indoors starting today, the city announced just a day after the Mardi Gras season came to a close. Mayor Latoya Cantrell confirmed the end of the mandate during a news conference Wednesday afternoon. However, masks will still be required on public transportation and inside health care facilities. Read the full story from WBRZ-TV.