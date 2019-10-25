Roundup: Emergent Method / ‘Annexation Day’ / Amazon profits shrink 

Growth spurt: Emergent Method, the Baton Rouge-based management consulting firm, has been named the seventh fastest growing consulting firm in the world by Consulting Magazine. This marks the second consecutive year the firm secured a prominent spot on the list, which ranks organizations by growth in revenues over a three-year period. From 2015 to 2018, Emergent Method saw a growth rate of 634%, the firm says. See the rankings.

Annexation efforts: One Baton Rouge is hosting an event on Nov. 23 called “Annexation Day” at the Unitarian Church of Baton Rouge. The group plans to provide property owners interested in being annexed into Baton Rouge information and help with petitions. Any property owner, commercial or residential, adjacent to current city limits can petition to be annexed into Baton Rouge. See the event’s Facebook page.

Shipping fees: Amazon’s push for faster delivery, aiming to cut two days down to one, is hurting its profits. The online retailer said its third-quarter net income fell 26% from a year ago, missing Wall Street expectations. The Seattle-based company reported net income of $2.1 billion in the three months ending Sept. 30, down from $2.9 billion a year ago. Read the full story.