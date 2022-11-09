Roundup: Emergency services / 225GIVES / Facebook layoffs  

Traffic nightmares: The Department of Transportation and Development and Baton Rouge EMS are working together to come up with a plan for emergencies along Interstate 10 to have in place when the I-10 widening project closes lanes in parts of the highway, WBRZ-TV reports. The department is considering using smaller vehicles that have some of the same equipment as ambulances to get through tight spaces. Read the full story.

Registration: Early nonprofit registration for the third annual 225GIVES hosted by Capital Area United Way is live on 225gives.org. The event, slated for May 4, 2023, is designed to help nonprofit organizations grow donations, reach new donors, and raise awareness about their work. Nonprofits who register before the Nov. 15 deadline will receive a 75% discount on the registration fee. Get more information.

Tech jobs: Facebook parent Meta is laying off 11,000 employees, about 13% of its workforce, as it contends with faltering revenue and broader tech industry woes, CEO Mark Zuckerberg said in a letter to employees Wednesday. The job cuts come just a week after widespread layoffs at Twitter under new owner billionaire Elon Musk. There have been numerous job cuts at other tech companies that hired rapidly during the pandemic. Read the full story.