Roundup: Emergency savings accounts / Rental assistance / Housing preferences 

Newest work perk: More employers are adding emergency savings accounts to employee benefit programs, reflecting a desire to attract and retain workers and help them better prepare for unexpected expenses, The Wall Street Journal reports. Under way since before the pandemic, the trend has picked up steam in recent months, with companies encouraging employees to fund emergency accounts, in some cases by offering them cash and other incentives. Read the full story.

Aid distribution: Louisiana has paid $26.4 million out of $161 million in federally allocated Emergency Rental Assistance Program funds for 57 parishes since the program was launched in March, according to The Center Square. That’s roughly 16% of the available funds. Read the full story.

Survey: Americans today are more likely than they were in fall 2019 to express a preference for living in a community where “houses are larger and farther apart, but schools, stores and restaurants are several miles away,” according to a Pew Research Center survey conducted July 8-18, 2021. Read the full story.