Roundup: Emergency declaration / Capital Region delegation / LSU tickets  

Hurricane Delta: Gov. John Bel Edwards has requested a pre-landfall Federal Declaration of Emergency in a letter to President Donald Trump in advance of Hurricane Delta, which is forecast to make landfall along the Louisiana coast on Friday as a Category 3 storm. The declaration will give the state access to federal disaster aid.

No endorsement: The Capital Region Legislative Delegation today published a clarification, to say that the delegation has not taken any action to officially endorse any candidate for East Baton Rouge Parish Mayor. “Any announcement by any candidate for mayor-president that he or she has received an official endorsement from the Capital Region Legislative Delegation is unsanctioned and erroneous,” said Rep. Paula Davis, R-Baton Rouge.

At home on the road: LSU fans who are planning to travel to Missouri for the LSU football game can purchase tickets to the game at 9 a.m. Friday, Oct. 9, WAFB-TV reports. While the University of Missouri is now hosting the game, it is still considered a home game for LSU. Missouri is giving priority to its donors and season ticket holders to purchase game tickets. Any remaining tickets not purchased by Thursday’s deadline for Missouri season ticket holders will go on sale to the general public at 9 a.m. Friday. Read the full story.