Roundup: Emergency alert test / Job fair / Roof grants 

Wednesday afternoon: On Wednesday, Oct. 4, at 1:20 p.m. Central time every TV, radio and cellphone in the U.S. should blare out an electronic warning tone as the federal government tests its new nationwide emergency alert system. USA Today has the full story.

Public works: East Baton Rouge Parish is looking to fill more than 40 laborer positions in public works departments and will hold a job fair Oct. 3 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Read more about the event from WAFB-TV.

Applications open: Starting today, homeowners across Louisiana will be able to apply for the Louisiana Fortify Homes Program to help assist with roof upgrades. Grants of up to $10,000 are available for qualifying residents to upgrade their roofs to withstand hurricane-force winds and are available on a first-come, first-served basis. Read more from KPLC-TV