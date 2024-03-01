Roundup: Embryos in limbo / Perkins Overpass / Medical chief

Ahead of the debate: The debate on whether frozen embryos are children has ramped up since the Alabama Supreme Court ruling last month. At least 13 states have personhood bills that pertain specifically to embryos that have been introduced during their 2024 sessions, but Louisiana is the only state in the nation with laws fully in effect. Read more from The Wall Street Journal.

It’s getting better: Many Baton Rouge residents are familiar with the infamous potholes that long have plagued the underpass at I-10 and Perkins. On Wednesday, a contractor began filling in the craters and repaving the parking lots near Duvic’s, Ivar’s, Chow Yum Phat and other businesses in the overpass nook. Read more from WBRZ-TV.

Public health: The anti-vaccination crowd celebrated this week’s news that Dr. Joe Kanter was stepping down as Louisiana’s chief medical officer, where he led efforts to slow the spread of COVID-19 and encouraged the public to get the vaccine. Read more from Louisiana Illuminator.