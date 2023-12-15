Roundup: Elevating homes / Manufacturing output / Economic projections 

Flood risk: A draft report released by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers today offered a nonstructured plan for the voluntary elevation of nearly 3,000 homes in the Amite River watershed, including several areas in the Capital Region. The report suggests that 3,300 structures in the watershed may need to be elevated or made floodproof voluntarily by their owners, with 2,900 of those structures being in residential areas. Read the full story from WBRZ-TV.

Mixed fortunes: Production at U.S. factories rose 0.3% in November, lifted by a rebound in motor vehicle output following the end of strikes, but activity was weaker elsewhere as manufacturing grapples with higher borrowing costs and softening demand. Read the full story from Reuters.

Inflation outlook: The Congressional Budget Office said this morning it expects inflation to nearly hit the Federal Reserve’s 2% target rate in 2024, as overall growth is expected to slow and unemployment is expected to rise into 2025, according to updated economic projections for the next two years. Read more.