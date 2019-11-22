Roundup: Electric Depot event / Downtown sculpture / Small business lunch 

Opening: The newest tenants and improvements at Electric Deport will be unveiled at a 5:30 p.m. ribbon-cutting today just before White Light Night in Mid City. Director Marlee Pittman says ramen restaurant Boru and Asian dessert shop Sweet Society will be officially open tonight, along with pop-ups from its other tenants, City Roots Coffee and soon-to-be-open Blue Corn Tequila and Tacos. Electric Depot has also added lighting and signage.

Community art: The project to install the interactive 14-foot-tall sculpture at River Road and Florida Street downtown should be finished in the next few days, according to Downtown Development District Executive Director Davis Rhorer. Designed by artist Po Shu Wang, the stainless steel spherical sculpture was donated to the city of Baton Rouge by the Rotary Club, which raised about $350,000 in private funds to commission the sculpture in 2015. There will be a ribbon-cutting and presentation of the sculpture on Friday, Dec. 6 at 5 p.m.

Business help: The Chamber of Commerce of East Baton Rouge Parish is hosting a small business event with tips and advice for business owners at noon on Tuesday at Café Américain, Three local business owners will give their insights into how to be successful in business in Baton Rouge. Lunch is $19.50 payable to the restaurant.