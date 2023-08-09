Roundup: Election qualifying / Costly storm damages / COVID cases 

Fall races: Candidates for Louisiana’s statewide and local elections continue to qualify for the fall election, with contenders registering with the Louisiana Secretary of State’s office. See information about races in East Baton Rouge Parish here and read about the statewide candidates from Louisiana Illuminator.

$34B in losses: Waves of severe thunderstorms in the U.S. during the first half of this year led to $34 billion in insured losses, an unprecedented level of financial damage in such a short time as climate change contributes to the frequency and severity of violent meteorological events. The reinsurer Swiss Re Group said today that damages from convective storms in the U.S. accounted for nearly 70% of the $50 billion in global catastrophic damages so far this year. Read more.

Summer spike: Rates of COVID-19 are ticking upward nationwide but the country is unlikely to see the kind of widespread infections and hospitalizations seen over the last three summers, experts say. Summers 2020, 2021 and 2022 saw increases in cases, hospitalizations and deaths. This summer, the upswing is coming later and is much smaller, hospitalization and wastewater data suggests. Read the full story from USA Today Network.