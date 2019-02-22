Roundup: Election day tomorrow / LSU graphic design gets ranked / Paul West moves to Butler Snow

Reminder: Tomorrow, Feb. 23, is election day. There are seven state representative races in the special primary in 13 parishes across the state. In Easy Baton Rouge Parish, voters in portions of Ward 2 will vote to fill a state House seat in District 62. Polls open at 7 a.m. and close at 8 p.m., with anyone in line at 8 p.m. being allowed to vote. Voters can find their polling location and sample ballot by downloading the GeauxVote Mobile app for smartphones or by visiting www.GeauxVote.com.

Top honors: The Animation Career Review 2019 Graphic Design School Rankings list the LSU graphic design program at tops in the state, No. 9 in the South and No. 44 in the U.S., making it among the top 6% of programs in the country. The Animation Career Review, which provides public information on schools offering animation and graphic design education, considered over 700 schools with graphic design programs in preparing this year’s rankings. Read LSU’s full announcement.



New positions: Attorney Paul West today announced that he will become senior counsel to the Butler Snow law firm as of March 1, leaving Baker Donelson. Butler Snow reportedly has an excellent gaming law section—West’s specialty—and has other offices around the U.S