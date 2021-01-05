Roundup: Election certification / Amedisys partnership / Amazon buys jets  

Split decision: Louisiana Republican U.S. Sens. Bill Cassidy and John Kennedy will cast different votes Wednesday when Congress decides whether to certify President-elect Joe Biden’s electoral college victory, WAFB-TV reports. Cassidy joined a bipartisan group of senators who say the election is over and will vote in Biden’s favor. Kennedy is joining some Republicans who want a commission to review results in certain states and examine allegations of voter fraud. Read the full story.

Antibody treatment: Baton Rouge-based Amedisys Inc., a home health, hospice and personal care provider, today announced a partnership with Option Care Health Inc. to provide COVID-19 antibody infusion therapy to patients in nursing homes and assisted living facilities. Illinois-based Option Care Health specializes in non-hospital medical services such as at-home IV treatments for chronic illnesses. The partnership will be piloted in Indianapolis and Valparaiso, Indiana, markets, with potential to scale to other markets. Financial details of the partnership were not disclosed. See the announcement.

Faster shipping: Amazon said Tuesday that it bought 11 jets from Delta and WestJet airlines to boost its growing delivery network and get orders to shoppers faster. The company said it’s the first time it has purchased planes for its delivery network. Over the past couple of years, Amazon has been leasing planes to build its fleet. “Having a mix of both leased and owned aircraft in our growing fleet allows us to better manage our operations,” says Sarah Rhoads, vice president of Amazon Global Air, in a blog post. Read the full story.