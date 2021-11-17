Roundup: El Pollo Loco / Retirees unretiring / FTC investigation  

New restaurant: California-based fast-food chain El Pollo Loco today announced it has opened a location on Airline Highway, next to the Home Depot near the corner of Airline Highway and Coursey Boulevard. The chain partnered with franchise group Canal Street Partners, which owns the chain’s other Louisiana restaurant in Lafayette, to open the eatery and plans to open additional locations in and around Baton Rouge. The 2,660-square-foot restaurant will ultimately employ as many as 35 full- and part-time workers.

Back to work: The number of retirees reentering the job market is picking up, according to Nick Bunker, economic research director for North America at job site Indeed. According to CNBC, that’s largely a positive thing—most pandemic-era retirements seem to have been for “bad” reasons (forced retirements amid a health crisis) rather than “good” ones (like inflated nest eggs). In October 2021, the unretirement rate was 2.6%, above the 2.5% rate for September and 2.4% in August, which is still lower than the pre-pandemic rate of about 3%. Read the full story.

Oil and gas prices: President Joe Biden on Wednesday called on the Federal Trade Commission to launch an investigation into oil and gas companies, alleging that their “anti-consumer” behavior has led to higher gas prices, The Washington Post reports. Biden says the price of unfinished gasoline is down 5% in the last month but prices at the pump are up 3% over that time, referring to this difference as an “unexplained large gap.” Read the full story.