Roundup: Edwards statement / LSU drops mask mandate / Mortgage rates 

Investigation response: Gov. John Bel Edwards issued a statement today in response to Louisiana House Speaker Clay Schexnayder announcing the creation of a select bipartisan committee to investigate the 2019 death of Ronald Greene while in the custody of the Louisiana State Police, WAFB-TV reports. See the statement.

Decreasing cases: LSU is dropping its mandate requiring masks indoors across campus and resuming all in-person classes, effective Monday, according to an announcement from LSU President William Tate. In a letter to students, Tate says the decision was driven by decreasing COVID-19 case counts both at LSU and in the Baton Rouge area.

Two-year high: U.S. mortgage rates increased to a two-year high last week and could keep rising, a trend which may further squeeze first-time buyers struggling to overcome higher home prices and limited housing supply, Reuters reports. Rates for a 30-year fixed-rate mortgage averaged 3.69% for the week ending Feb. 10, up from 3.55% the previous week, according to a report released today by Freddie Mac. Read the full story.