Roundup: Edwards leads in poll / Road project begins / Walmart tobacco sales  

Heating up: A new poll from Baton Rouge-based JMC Analytics shows Democratic Gov. John Bel Edwards leading his two Republican opponents with Congressman Ralph Abraham maintaining a wide margin over businessman Eddie Rispone for second place, USA Today Network reports. Worth noting, however, the incumbent Edwards is below 50%. JMC’s survey, commissioned by Harris, Deville & Associates, whose clients include several industrial companies, shows Edwards with 38% followed by Abraham at 23%, Rispone at 7% and 32% undecided. Read the full story.

Roadwork: Mayor Sharon Weston Broome announced she will host a groundbreaking ceremony tomorrow at 1:30 p.m. for the Hanks Drive/Landis Drive pedestrian improvements project. It is anticipated that the $505,616 project will be completed by contractor Industrial Enterprises in November.

Raising the age: Walmart is voluntarily hiking the minimum age at which its customers can buy cigarettes and other tobacco products to 21 in an effort to keep them out of the hands of minors, WBRZ-TV reports.The ban will take effect in July and will also include its Sam’s Club warehouse stores. The chain is also discontinuing the sale of fruit and dessert-flavored e-cigarettes. Read the full story.