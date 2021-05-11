Roundup: Edwards in Washington / US casinos / New Entergy organization  

Lease moratorium: Gov. John Bel Edwards will testify before the U.S. Senate Energy and Natural Resources Committee on Thursday in Washington, D.C., about recent federal offshore oil and gas developments, WAFB-TV reports. Specifically, he plans to address the adverse impact that the moratorium on oil and gas leases in the Gulf of Mexico will have on Louisiana’s economy. Read the full story.

Revenues up: America’s commercial casinos matched their best quarter ever in the first three months of this year, as customers continued returning amid the COVID-19 pandemic and internet and sports betting money helped boost revenue numbers. Figures released this morning by the American Gaming Association, the casino industry’s national trade group, show the nation’s commercial casinos took in over $11.1 billion in the first quarter of this year. That matched the industry’s best quarter in history, the third quarter of 2019. Read the full story.

Sustainability push: Entergy Corp. today announced it is creating a new sustainable planning, development and operations organization to address stakeholders’ sustainability expectations. The new organization will realign key internal teams to work collectively to implement strategies to expand Entergy’s environmentally conscious practices. See the announcement.