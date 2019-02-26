Roundup: Edwards declaring emergency / AT&T gets Time Warner / Pollution standard stands

Flood fight: Gov. John Bel Edwards is expected to declare a state of emergency today as the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers opens Bonnet Carre Spillway to protect New Orleans from the rising Mississippi River, which is at flood stage, The Daily Advertiser reports. Opening the spillway moves water from the river and diverts it to Lake Pontchartrain, keeping the maximum river level at 17 feet in New Orleans. Col. Michael Clancy, commander of the Corps of Engineers’ New Orleans District, said the rising river is fueled by near-record rainfall. Read the full story.



OK’d: A federal appeals court cleared AT&T’s takeover of Time Warner today, rejecting the Trump administration’s claims that the $81 billion deal will harm consumers and reduce competition in the TV industry. The purchase was already completed last spring, soon after a federal trial judge approved it. The U.S. antitrust lawsuit against AT&T marked the first time in decades that the government has challenged legal doctrine that favors mergers among companies that don’t compete directly with each other. Read the full story.

Standards: U.S. environmental regulators are leaving intact an air quality standard for power plant pollution, despite calls to lower it from advocacy groups. The standard for sulfur dioxide pollution, which comes from using coal to produce electricity, was established in 2010 under President Barack Obama. Read the full story.