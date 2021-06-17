Roundup: Edwards’ announcement / Home prices / Oil leak

Vaccine incentives: Gov. John Bel Edwards is scheduled to hold two media briefings today, WAFB-TV reports. The first will be with FEMA Administrator Deanne Criswell, at 11 a.m. The second will be an announcement on COVID-19 vaccine incentives set for 2:30 p.m. Watch the events here.

Record high: The national median home-sale price hit a record high of $377,200 in May, up a record 26% year over year, according to a new report from Redfin, the technology-powered real estate brokerage. The housing market also set new records for home-selling speeds and competition, but seasonally adjusted home sales and new listings flattened from April. Leading indicators of housing market activity are also declining into June, according to the latest weekly data, signalling that the pace of the market may be slowing. Read the report.

$1M fine: A Texas company pleaded guilty to a federal Clean Water Act violation and agreed to pay a $1 million fine for damaging a pipeline that leaked more than 5,000 gallons of oil in a Louisiana bay in 2016, the U.S. Attorney’s Office in New Orleans said Wednesday. Court records show the plea agreement with Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Company was filed Tuesday. Read the full story.