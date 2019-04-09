Roundup: Edwards’ $10M / Mike Strain’s competition / Woman’s Hospital Foundation awarded

War chest: Gov. John Bel Edwards entered a three-month fundraising blackout for his reelection bid in a strong cash position, with the Democrat’s campaign saying this morning that he ended the latest donor solicitation period with more than $10 million in the bank. Edwards, the Deep South’s only Democratic governor, will report raising more than $2.5 million in the fundraising quarter that ended April 5. Republican opponents, U.S. Rep. Ralph Abraham and businessman Eddie Rispone, haven’t yet released their updated campaign finance figures. The latest reports for the Oct. 12 election are due next week. Read the full story.

In the weeds: Charlie Greer, a Democrat from central Louisiana, will challenge incumbent Republican Louisiana Agriculture Commissioner Mike Strain in next fall’s election, USA Today reports. Greer, who’s making a second run at the office, has taken on the advancement of the state’s medical marijuana program as a top campaign issue. The Department of Agriculture regulates medical marijuana, which was legalized years ago but has yet to reach patients. Greer accuses Strain of dragging his feet in the implementation of the program. Read the full story.

Healthy: Interactive Health today named Women’s Hospital Foundation among its 151 “Healthiest Companies in America,” an annual award honoring corporations that have invested in and improved the health of their workers. To be recognized, awardees reached or exceeded a 70% participation rate in their workplace wellness program. New Orleans law firm Lugenbuhl, Wheaton, Peck, Rankin, & Hubbard was the only other Louisiana firm to receive the award. Read the full announcement.