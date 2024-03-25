Roundup: Education savings accounts / Democratic candidate / Dollar Tree fire

A helping hand: Universal education savings accounts for families with school-aged children could get a vote on the floor of the Louisiana Senate as soon as Monday. Legislation to create the accounts advanced from the Education Committee in the chamber this week. Read more from The Center Square.

Running for office: Nick Laborde announced his candidacy for Metro Council District 8 on Monday morning. Details about Laborde’s platform—including his 10-year plan—can be found on his campaign website at NickForBR.com.

Burn, baby, burn: A snack aisle at a local Dollar Tree caught fire Sunday evening, destroying a shelf and damaging part of the building’s ceiling. Officials with the Central Fire Department say the operational sprinkler system inside the store prevented the fire from spreading. Read more from WBRZ-TV.