Roundup: Education reform / Voting by mail / Alternative graduation paths

Legislative focus: Education reform is one of the issues Gov. Jeff Landry and lawmakers want to tackle during the current legislative session, which kicked off Monday. With more than 1,100 bills prefiled for the session, Landry is encouraging lawmakers to prioritize education reform. Read more from WBRZ-TV.

Target of lawmakers: Louisiana lawmakers have filed legislation that would make it harder to vote by mail, particularly for elderly shut-ins and people with disabilities. Read more from Louisiana Illuminator.

Must pass the test: Completion of a project or portfolio rather than state standardized tests to graduate from high school in Louisiana has been banned, and a legislative proposal looks to codify it into law. House Bill 10 would prevent the Louisiana Board of Elementary and Secondary Education from implementing an appeals process, or gateway to a diploma, for students who repeatedly fail state standardized tests and choose to complete a project or portfolio to earn a diploma. Read more from The Center Square.