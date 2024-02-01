Roundup: Economic optimism / Child tax credit / US unemployment 

Feeling better: U.S. adults feeling only slightly better about the economy, despite stocks being near record highs and surprisingly strong growth last year. A new poll from The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research finds that 35% of U.S. adults call the national economy good. Read more.

Tax package: The U.S. House voted overwhelmingly Wednesday to approve a $78 billion tax package that would expand the child tax credit and reinstate some tax incentives for businesses. The 357-70 vote sends the bill, dubbed the Tax Relief for American Families and Workers Act of 2024, to the U.S. Senate, where lawmakers are expected to vote on it at some point, though passage isn’t guaranteed. Louisiana Illuminator has the full story.

Ticking upward: The number of Americans filing for jobless benefits rose last week to the highest level in 11 weeks, though layoffs remain at historically low levels. Applications for unemployment benefits climbed to 224,000 for the week ending Jan. 27, an increase of 9,000 from the previous week, the Labor Department reported this morning. The four-week average of claims, a less volatile measure, rose by 5,250, to 207,750. Read more.