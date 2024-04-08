Roundup: Eclipse mania / Jersey Mike’s / Press Club speaker

Eyes to the sky: While Louisiana won’t be in the path of totality for Monday’s solar eclipse, residents will be able to see a partial eclipse. The eclipse will be more visible to those in the northern parts of the state. See more from USA Today Network.

Open to a sale: Jersey Mike’s is considering a sale that could value the restaurant brand at $8 billion. The sandwich chain had been in on and off discussions with Blackstone, but that deal has reportedly chilled—though the brand remains open to a deal. Read more from The Wall Street Journal.

Sen. Cameron Henry: Louisiana Senate President Cameron Henry will speak at the Baton Rouge Press Club on Monday at Drusilla Seafood. Henry is expected to provide an update to the legislative session and discuss the proposed constitutional convention. Doors open at 11:30 a.m. and the event begins at 12:15 p.m. Learn more.