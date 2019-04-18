Roundup: EBR’s falling population / Online food assistance / Sears sues former chairman

Moving out: Counties with the largest numeric population growth in 2018 are in the south and west, with Texas counties taking four of the top 10 spots, according to new U.S. Census Bureau population estimates released today. However, East Baton Rouge Parish lost 2,650 residents in 2018, with Louisiana’s population declining by 10,840. Since 2010, the East Baton Rouge population has grown by just 787 residents. Looking at metro areas, Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington had the largest numeric growth, gaining 131,767 (1.8%) in 2018, followed by Phoenix-Mesa-Scottsdale, Ariz. increasing by 96,268 (2%). See the full report.

SNAP changes: Amazon and Walmart today are kicking off a two-year pilot established by the government to allow low-income shoppers on government food assistance in New York to shop and pay for their groceries online. The USDA has long required that customers using electronic benefits transfer, or EBT, pay for their purchases at the actual time and place of sale. So the move marks the first time SNAP customers can pay for their groceries online. Read the full story.

Sears suits: Sears Holdings Corp. is suing its former chairman and largest shareholder Eddie Lampert, alleging the billionaire stripped the once iconic company of more than $2 billion in assets. The lawsuit also names former Sears directors, including U.S. Treasury Steven Mnuchin as well as executives at Lampert’s hedge fund ESL. Read the full story.

Editor’s note: The offices of Business Report will be closed on Friday, April 19, in observance of Good Friday Daily Report will not be published, and will return on Monday, April 22. Have a safe and happy holiday.