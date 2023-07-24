Roundup: EBR Public Schools / Restaurant week / Clothes swap 

Donations: East Baton Rouge Public Schools today announced that ExxonMobil has committed to invest more than $1 million to support students and teachers over the next three years. The funding will go toward professional development for teachers and literacy programs for kindergarten through third-grade students, among other things. Additionally, the nonprofit 100 Black Men of Metro Baton Rouge this week donated $150,000 to the school system to support reading programs.

Baton Rouge eats: More than 40 restaurants are currently offering their specials on a set menu for the 2023 Dig Baton Rouge Restaurant Week, which runs through Saturday. A portion of proceeds from restaurant week will go to the Louisiana Restaurant Association Education Foundation, Louisiana Hospitality Foundation, and the Baton Rouge Epicurean Society. Get more information.

Swamp Swap: A new Baton Rouge clothing event modeled off of similar events in other cities is taking place on July 29, calls for Baton Rouge residents to trade their unwanted clothes with others at J. Zumo Gallery on Interline Avenue. Swamp Swap: A Baton Rouge Clothing Swap was conceived by Emily Underhill, owner of Silibi Vintage Showroom. All clothing items that aren’t swapped will be donated to IRIS Domestic Violence Center. Read more about Swamp Swap from the latest edition of the 225 Daily e-newsletter.