Roundup: eBay officially launching local program / Smalls Sliders opening / La. gets $10.7M grant 

All systems go: eBay will hold a full-day event Friday to officially launch Retail Revival Baton Rouge, welcoming participating businesses and beginning their training on the eBay platform, Mayor Sharon Weston Broome’s office announced. The program will kick off with an “Introduction to eBay” presentation by eBay executive Steve Wymer and Soft Goods Vice President Sam Bright, followed by training sessions, and a seller panel discussion, and finish with a celebratory reception. Read a Daily Report story about the program.

‘You’re killing me, Smalls:’ Smalls Sliders, the fast-casual restaurant launched by Jacob Dugas and Scott Fargason, and backed by Walk-On’s co-owners Brandon Landry and Drew Brees, is opening Friday on Nicholson Drive. The concept features a drive-thru and a focus on slider burgers.

Granted: U.S. Sen. Bill Cassidy announced today Louisiana will receive $10.7 million from the Department of Health and Human Services as part of the Maternal, Infant, and Early Childhood Home Visiting Award Program. This program supports communities to provide home visiting services to women during pregnancy, and to parents with young children up to kindergarten entry. Louisiana has the second-highest recorded rate in the nation of mothers dying due to complications related to pregnancy or childbirth.